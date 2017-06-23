John Hunter Nemechek scored his second-straight victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to win the M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway

Johnny Sauter, Brandon Jones, Grant Enfinger, and Christopher Bell round out the top five.

Matt Crafton smashed the wall hard with 15 laps to go after Grant Enfinger clipped his left rear heading into the corner. That caution broke pit strategy into the equation.

Check out the full race results by clicking here.

