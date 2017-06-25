Race results from the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

By news@wgmd.com -
17

With Kevin Harvick’s dominant victory in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road races is now in the books.

Here’s where all 38 drivers finished after 110 hard-fought laps around the 1.99-mile Sonoma road course in Northern California:

Getty Images Getty Images

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick

1

Kevin Harvick

On Saturday, Harvick won the K&N Pro Series West race here at Sonoma and he repeated in the Cup race.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

2

Clint Bowyer

The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had a Cars 3 paint scheme for this race. And he had plenty of speed.

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

3

Brad Keselowski

It was a great result at Sonoma for the 2012 series champion, who typically runs much better at Watkins Glen.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin

4

Denny Hamlin

Last year, Hamlin finished a close second to Tony Stewart here and then won on the Sonoma road course. He had another strong outing this time.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

5

Kyle Busch

A two-time Sonoma winner, Busch is still looking for his first victory on 2017, which is a real surprise.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

6

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In practice and qualifying, Earnhardt was happy with his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch

7

Kurt Busch

The Daytona 500 winner is also a past Sonoma winner but he couldn’t do it again today.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott

8

Chase Elliott

Elliott recovered from a hard crash in Turn 10 in practice to have a good run in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney

9

Ryan Blaney

With a win already in the bank, Blaney will be bringing the Wood Brothers Racing team into the NASCAR playoffs for the first time.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Jamie McMurray

Jamie McMurray

10

Jamie McMurray

Throughout his career, McMurray has always qualified well at Sonoma, though his finishes haven’t always kept pace.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Paul Menard

Paul Menard

11

Paul Menard

Great run for Menard, who is best in class among the Richard Childress Racing drivers.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Joey Logano

Joey Logano

12

Joey Logano

The Team Penske driver is still looking for his first official win of 2017, since his Richmond win was encumbered.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson

13

Jimmie Johnson

The seven-time champion is NASCAR’s only three-time Cup winner this year, but he started way back in 24th.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell

14

Michael McDowell

An accomplished road racer, McDowell has had a good season with Leavine Family Racing.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez

15

Daniel Suárez

Like all rookies, Suárez had a learning experience in practice, but he picked it up big-time in qualifying. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman

16

Ryan Newman

Newman keeps his streak of completing every single lap at Sonoma alive and brings home a decent finish.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick

17

Danica Patrick

Patrick survived several incidents and managed to bring home a 17th-place finish, which isn’t terrible.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon

18

Austin Dillon

Dillon hoped to make fuel mileage work in his favor again but ended up finishing 18th. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher

19

Chris Buescher

Buescher found himself near the front through some strategy early but still ends up with a respectable result.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Matt Kenseth

Matt Kenseth

20

Matt Kenseth

After starting in the back because of an engine change, Kenseth could only make it through half the field.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne

21

Kasey Kahne

Kahne took an incredibly hard impact on the final lap. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Cole Whitt

Cole Whitt

22

Cole Whitt

Whitt has posted quite a few respectable performances this season and this wasn’t bad at all for a small team.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Billy Johnson

Billy Johnson

23

Billy Johnson

It was a decent relief effort for the IMSA driver in the No. 43. 

© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto

24

Matt DiBenedetto

DiBenedetto tried to make strategy work early and ran in the top-10 at one point. 

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Erik Jones

Erik Jones

25

Erik Jones

Jones learned some lessons in his first Cup Series road-course action. 

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson

26

Kyle Larson

Larson had the fastest car in the opening part of the race but fell off hard late. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Trevor Bayne

Trevor Bayne

27

Trevor Bayne

Bayne hasn’t had much luck over the past month. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon

28

Ty Dillon

Dillon’s first Monster Energy Series road-course effort didn’t bode well for him. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Boris Said

Boris Said

29

Boris Said

Said spent nearly as much time in the dirt as he did on track. He definitely wheeled the No. 33 hard all day. 

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill

30

Landon Cassill

Cassill didn’t have a great day at Sonoma. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

David Ragan

David Ragan

31

David Ragan

The Front Row Motorsports drivers didn’t have a great day. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Alon Day

Alon Day

32

Alon Day

In his Cup Series debut, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver sustained quite a bit of damage in several incidents. 

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Kevin O'Connell

Kevin O'Connell

33

Kevin O’Connell

O’Connell’s one-off race in the No. 15 wasn’t a bad outing. He kept it out of trouble. 

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Tommy Regan

Tommy Regan

34

Tommy Regan

Regan’s Cup Series debut saw him keep the No. 55 out of trouble for the most part. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger

35

AJ Allmendinger

Allmendinger had one of the best cars in the field but took some damage, then fought battery issues and fell several laps down. 

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Josh Bilicki

Josh Bilicki

36

Josh Bilicki

Bilicki logged laps in his Cup Series debut in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet. 

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

37

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex had the best car all day, but unfortunately for him, his engine couldn’t go the distance.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

38

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse Jr. took a hard hit into girlfriend Danica Patrick’s car, ending his day early.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR