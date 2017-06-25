Race results from the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

With Kevin Harvick’s dominant victory in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road races is now in the books.
Here’s where all 38 drivers finished after 110 hard-fought laps around the 1.99-mile Sonoma road course in Northern California:
On Saturday, Harvick won the K&N Pro Series West race here at Sonoma and he repeated in the Cup race.
The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had a Cars 3 paint scheme for this race. And he had plenty of speed.
It was a great result at Sonoma for the 2012 series champion, who typically runs much better at Watkins Glen.
Last year, Hamlin finished a close second to Tony Stewart here and then won on the Sonoma road course. He had another strong outing this time.
A two-time Sonoma winner, Busch is still looking for his first victory on 2017, which is a real surprise.
In practice and qualifying, Earnhardt was happy with his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
The Daytona 500 winner is also a past Sonoma winner but he couldn’t do it again today.
Elliott recovered from a hard crash in Turn 10 in practice to have a good run in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
With a win already in the bank, Blaney will be bringing the Wood Brothers Racing team into the NASCAR playoffs for the first time.
Throughout his career, McMurray has always qualified well at Sonoma, though his finishes haven’t always kept pace.
Great run for Menard, who is best in class among the Richard Childress Racing drivers.
The Team Penske driver is still looking for his first official win of 2017, since his Richmond win was encumbered.
The seven-time champion is NASCAR’s only three-time Cup winner this year, but he started way back in 24th.
An accomplished road racer, McDowell has had a good season with Leavine Family Racing.
Like all rookies, Suárez had a learning experience in practice, but he picked it up big-time in qualifying.
Newman keeps his streak of completing every single lap at Sonoma alive and brings home a decent finish.
Patrick survived several incidents and managed to bring home a 17th-place finish, which isn’t terrible.
Dillon hoped to make fuel mileage work in his favor again but ended up finishing 18th.
Buescher found himself near the front through some strategy early but still ends up with a respectable result.
After starting in the back because of an engine change, Kenseth could only make it through half the field.
Kahne took an incredibly hard impact on the final lap.
Whitt has posted quite a few respectable performances this season and this wasn’t bad at all for a small team.
It was a decent relief effort for the IMSA driver in the No. 43.
DiBenedetto tried to make strategy work early and ran in the top-10 at one point.
Jones learned some lessons in his first Cup Series road-course action.
Larson had the fastest car in the opening part of the race but fell off hard late.
Bayne hasn’t had much luck over the past month.
Dillon’s first Monster Energy Series road-course effort didn’t bode well for him.
Said spent nearly as much time in the dirt as he did on track. He definitely wheeled the No. 33 hard all day.
Cassill didn’t have a great day at Sonoma.
The Front Row Motorsports drivers didn’t have a great day.
In his Cup Series debut, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver sustained quite a bit of damage in several incidents.
O’Connell’s one-off race in the No. 15 wasn’t a bad outing. He kept it out of trouble.
Regan’s Cup Series debut saw him keep the No. 55 out of trouble for the most part.
Allmendinger had one of the best cars in the field but took some damage, then fought battery issues and fell several laps down.
Bilicki logged laps in his Cup Series debut in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.
Truex had the best car all day, but unfortunately for him, his engine couldn’t go the distance.
Stenhouse Jr. took a hard hit into girlfriend Danica Patrick’s car, ending his day early.
