Race results from XFINITY Series American Ethanol 250

William Byron earned his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in Saturday night’s American Ethanol 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The rookie JR Motorsports driver led 78 laps on his way to the milestone win.

The rest of the top five consisted of drivers who scored their career-best XFINITY finish, as Ryan Sieg finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.

For full results from Saturday night’s race, click here.

