Racing car crashes into fire truck during practice in Portugal

Everyone was OK after a bizarre incident during a practice session for the WTCC in Portugal on Saturday.

ROAL Motorsport driver Tom Coronel was entering Turn 22 in his Chevrolet RML Cruze when his front-left wheel came lose and he found himself unable to slow down for the turn.

Coronel took to an escape road but his ride came to an abrupt end when he smashed head-first into a stationary fire truck.

Fortunately, everyone in both vehicles escaped uninjured, but the WTCC will definitely need to look at making that run-off area safer.

Due to the damage, Coronel’s team is done for the weekend.