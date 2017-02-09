Radford snaps 5-game skid with win over Charleston Southern

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Justin Cousin made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Radford beat Charleston Southern 79-67 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Caleb Tanner added four 3-pointers and 14 points, Ed Polite Jr. 13 points and eight rebounds and Donald Hicks three treys and 11 points for the Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big South), who gained a season split.

Christian Keely scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9), who have lost four of their last five.

Radford shot 52 overall and was even better from the arc at 14 of 26 with Cousin going 5 of 6.

Charleston Southern scored the game’s first basket before Radford scored the next 11, including two 3-pointers from Cousin. The Highlanders led the rest of the way, going up 20 at halftime and leading by 27 after a Tanner 3-pointer in the second half.

