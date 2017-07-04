Check out all the best scanner audio from the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
More Race Hub Videos
Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB
Just now
Radioactive: Daytona – “(Expletive) destroyed is what I am.” | NASCAR RACE HUB
Just now
Potential Winners That Can Change the Playoff Picture | NASCAR RACE HUB
Just now
The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s chances of racing again at Daytona
23 hours ago
Team Penske drivers try to guess, ‘What’s in the box?’ | NASCAR RACE HUB
23 hours ago
Winner’s Weekend: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Daytona | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago