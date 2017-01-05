Rafael Nadal has edge over Raonic in Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has the historical edge over Canadian Milos Raonic. The two meet for a quarterfinals match at the Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal is in fine form in Brisbane.

Cruising into a quarterfinals match with Milos Raonic, the Spaniard has not dropped a single set thus far in the tournament.

Nadal has the historical edge over the 26-year-old Canadian. Since 2010, the two tennis players have faced one another 7 times with Nadal on the winning side at 6-1.

While the Spaniard had a lingering wrist injury throughout the 2016 ATP World Tour, Nadal appears to be playing some of his best tennis in recent years to start the 2017 tour.

He is also coming right off of a non-ATP World Tour win at the prestigious Mubadala World Tennis Championship. It was his fourth title at the annual tournament.

Raonic, however, might be entering the prime of his career. The young Canadian player reached a Wimbledon finals match against now world No. 1 Andy Murray in 2016. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the world. It is his highest career ranking and Raonic aims to continue the current hot streak that he is on.

A win over Raonic would put an impressive stamp on Nadal’s start to the 2017 ATP World Tour. He hopes to continue this level of play into the coming weeks when he will attempt to win another Australian Open singles title. Both players would love to win an ATP singles title going into the upcoming major tournament.

