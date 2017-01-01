Raiders at Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Oakland Raiders face the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Oakland Raiders suffered one of the worst breaks (no pun intended) in recent memory. Sitting at the No. 2 seed in the AFC, they lost Derek Carr for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula. Now with their seed still not locked up, they go on the road to face the Denver Broncos. Sports Authority Field at Mile High will be rocking as this is a huge matchup.

In the absence of Carr, Matt McGloin will get the start for the Raiders in this matchup. While that’s not comforting, there are worse backups in the league to roll with. Still, Oakland has talent on the offensive line and with running back Latavius Murray—in addition to the likes of Amari Cooper and MIchael Crabtree. With Khalil Mack and the defense capable of making noise, too, they’ll need to step up in a big way.

Denver, on the other hand, has been ailing in terms of losses for quite a while. The defending Super Bowl champs won’t be returning to the playoffs this year. However, Trevor Siemian and the offense would really benefit from showing positive things in this Week 17 contest.

Fans in select markets can catch this huge AFC West matchup on CBS. However, out-of-market fans around the country can stream the game online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, CO

Stadium: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Though the Raiders may not have their full array of talent or offensive leader, they can still handle a struggled Broncos team. Denver has been downright disappointing to end the season and Oakland could continue that trend in a major way. However, we won’t know until the end of Sunday.

