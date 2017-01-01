Raiders down to third-string QB Connor Cook after Matt McGloin leaves with injury

The Oakland Raiders are down to their third string quarterback against Denver after Matt McGloin, who was staring in place of the injured David Carr, left with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder late in the first half.

McGloin was listed as questionable to return, but rookie Connor Cook started the third quarter and lost a fumble on the team’s first series of the second half. The Raiders moved up to select Cook in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but before Sunday he had not played in a regular-season game.

Oakland could have clinched the AFC West title with a win, but — trailing the Broncos 24-0 midway through the third quarter — the Raiders now seem destined to face the Texans in Houston in a wild-card game next week.