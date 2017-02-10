Raiders sign Jack Del Rio to four-year contract extension

Head coach Jack Del Rio has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Oakland Raiders, the team announced.

“The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio’s original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

Del Rio led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in 14 years with a 12-4 record on the season. The Raiders suffered a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

Del Rio is 19–13 in his two seasons as head coach of the Raiders.

