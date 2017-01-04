Raiders will start Connor Cook at QB against Texans

Rookie Connor Cook will be the starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in their playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to a report from the AP.

With starter Derek Carr recovering from a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin dealing with a shoulder injury, the Raiders will turn to Cook, who will be making his first career start in the game, which will be the Raiders’ first playoff appearance in 14 years.

Via AP:

“Every day after practice Connor’s been out there working on his throws and trying to get better,” rookie running back Jalen Richard said Tuesday. “It really shows he’s always been prepared for this moment and his moment finally came. I look forward to seeing him out there Saturday and playing well.”

Cook has thrown just 21 passes for the Raiders this season, completing 14 of them. He has tossed one touchdown and one interception as well. He came to the Raiders after four years at Michigan State, three of which he started. The Raiders drafted Cook in the fourth round — he was the seventh quarterback taken in last year’s NFL Draft.