Raids foil planned Melbourne Christmas terror attack, police say

Australian police say five men are accused of planning a Christmas Day terror attack targeting a number of landmarks in Melbourne, the country’s second largest city.

Five suspects aged between 20 and 25 were expected to appear in court Friday to be charged with acts in preparation of a terrorist event. They are believed to have been “self-radicalized” and inspired by ISIS, police said.

Four of the five suspects were born in Australia. The fifth is from Egypt. They were arrested in a series of overnight raids at properties in the city’s northern suburbs.

“We believe that there was an intention to conduct what we call a multimode attack, possibly on Christmas Day,” Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters. “The possible locations that we have been working on have been Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

“‘If this had got under our guard this would have been a significant attack,” Ashton told reporters.

Authorities offered few details of the alleged terror plot, though Ashton said investigators believed it would have involved “an explosive event.”

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said that extra police would patrol the streets of Melbourne on the holiday.

There was no immediate word on whether security would be stepped up for the Australian cricket team’s traditional Boxing Day test match, which begins Dec. 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match, which this year pits Australia against Pakistan, was traditionally one of the biggest events on the country’s sporting calendar.

