Kimi Raikkonen continues to downplay any suggestions that he is already playing second fiddle at Ferrari to title challenger Sebastian Vettel.

After a strategy led to the drivers trading the lead in Monaco, team boss Maurizo Arrivabene has insisted that it’s too early for any favoritism.

“I think we have very clear roles in the team,” said Raikkonen. “What we’re allowed, what we’re not allowed, and what the team wants us to do. You know, it goes by those rules. I don’t know if I have any interest of, to do, to tell what we talk inside the team in here.

“I think Maurizio has said something and nothing has changed, and we know exactly when things will go either way. That’s fine, that’s how it’s always been, at least in the teams where I’ve been.

“When I don’t have a chance mathematically anymore to fight for the championship, for sure I will help him. I have no issues with that, I never had in the past. I think it’s just a very easy decision for all of us, at least in our team, and obviously the first thing is to try to make sure that we can be on the top with Ferrari.

“That’s the most important thing. And then obviously if Seb can win, then fine. If I don’t have any chance then that’s how it goes. The first thing is to work for Ferrari, to put them in the best possible position.”

Raikkonen acknowledged that there is already a big gap of 141 to73 points between himself and his teammate.

“It’s a big difference. When you have bad races, you adapt, and obviously Seb has done very good races so far, and has been strong everywhere. I was not starting very well the first races. I was not too bad, but I was not where I want to be. Here and there little problems, we have one DNF, the last race was not ideal. That’s how it goes, unfortunately. When your teammate is on the podium more or less every time, a lot of points quickly. That’s racing.”

Asked if his Monaco pole would be repeated in Baku, he said: “Unfortunately it doesn’t give you any guarantees. It’s in the past, and a completely different circuit. Not really any similarities than Monaco, but nevertheless I think we have a good car everywhere. We’ll see how it goes, we can only give our best. Hopefully we’ll be at the front again; we’ll see what happens.”