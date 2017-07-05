Rain delays start of Mets-Nationals in DC

WASHINGTON — The start of Wednesday’s game between the Mets and Nationals was delayed due to inclement weather, as heavy rain poured down at Nationals Park before the scheduled start of 7:05 p.m. ET.

This was the series finale between the two National League East rivals after Washington claimed the first two games. However, New York had its ace on the mound in right-hander Jacob deGrom, who entered with a 0.84 ERA and 31 strikeouts over his past four starts. The Nats were scheduled to counter with right-hander Tanner Roark, who is coming off a rough June in which he posted an 8.31 ERA.