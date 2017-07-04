SALISBURY, MD – The Lakewood BlueClaws tied it in the fifth and went in front in the sixth, spoiling the Fourth of July at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with a 3-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night.

With the Shorebirds (8-5, 37-44) up 1-0 in the fifth, Luke Williams led off with an infield single. He was soon picked off at first base, but Raul Rivas took his place with another single and promptly stole second base and moved up to third on a groundout. Daniel Brito then snuck a single past first, scoring Rivas to tie it at 1-1.

Mickey Moniak legged out an infield single to open the sixth. After Moniak stole second, Henri Lartigue brought him home with a double to right to put the BlueClaws (5-8, 45-38) up 2-1. Lartigue in turn scored two batters later on a two-out RBI single from Williams, giving the game its final margin.

Delmarva put up a fight in the later innings. Collin Woody led off the seventh with a double, then after a groundout, back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one down, but Daniel Fajardo grounded into a double play to erase the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Woody again sparked a rally with a one-out single, and Gerrion Grim followed with a base hit of his own. Frank Crinella came up to pinch hit, but a wild pitch on the third strike moved the tying runs into scoring position. Up came Ryan McKenna, who was frozen on a low Jonathan Hennigan fastball for strike three to end the game and deflate the sellout crowd of 6,992.

After losing his first two starts in the venue, Bailey Falter (4-5) finally solved the mystery of Perdue Stadium, tossing six inning of one-run, six-hit ball for the win. Jhon Peluffo (5-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings, his longest start of the year. Hennigan’s save was his third of the year.

The fireworks started early for the Shorebirds as Preston Palmeiro belted a two-out solo home run over the wall in the left field corner. The blast was Palmeiro’s 11th of the season and just his second off a left-handed pitcher. He finished 2-for-4 with the round-tripper and his team-best 48th RBI of the season.

Woody and Cole Billingsley each had two hits on the night for Delmarva.

Lartigue and Williams each went 2-for-4 with an RBI with Lartigue scoring on Williams’ hit. Rivas finished 2-for-4 with a run in his first game back from short-season Williamsport, while Brito went 2-for-4 with an RBI and one of four stolen bases on the night for Lakewood.

Travis Seabrooke kept it close with 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Shorebirds, allowing two hits while walking none and striking out four.

The Shorebirds wore special patriotic jerseys for the Independence Day, auctioning them off at the end of the night with proceeds going to the Department of Maryland VFW Military Assistance Program.

The Shorebirds will try to bounce back on Wednesday in a marquee pitching matchup of Delmarva’s Alex Wells (6-4, 3.14) against Lakewood’s Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 2.98). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Wednesday’s game is included in the Shorebirds Silver Slugger package for fans 55 and older. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.