Rally held for biracial boy who was nearly hanged by teens

More than 100 people have gathered at a New Hampshire park to offer support to the family of an 8-year-old biracial boy who was nearly hanged by a group of teenagers and to call for more action against racism.

The boy’s grandmother says teens taunted him with racial slurs Aug. 28 and pushed him off a picnic table with the rope around his neck. The boy was treated at a hospital for injuries to his neck and has been released.

Claremont police Chief Mark Chase says his department is investigating a “serious incident” involving juveniles in which an 8-year-old was hurt.

Several religious leaders were joined by city officials at Tuesday’s rally. They say they hope this will be the beginning of a conversation about race relations in Claremont.