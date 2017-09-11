Rally to support President Trump draws hundreds to Georgetown

The Sussex County GOP held a rally in Georgetown on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

Organizers say about 300 people showed up to the park on N Bedford Street Saturday morning to mostly express support for the president, although there were a few media members and a scant number protesters in attendance as well.

Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett tells WGMD the event went off without a hitch.

“It was a peaceful, great day,” said Arlett. “I think all others should look to this event as an example, because that’s what our country is about: freedom of speech, and of course obeying our laws as well.”

Overall the mood of the event was calm and celebratory, as the crowd listened to a variety of speeches throughout the morning.

The keynote speaker of the day was Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Chuck Boyce, who said career politicians have built themselves a cottage industry in Delaware, which is why he wanted to run.

“I think for far too long there has been a rotating class of career politicians that have been representing Delaware in the highest seats of government. And unfortunately for too many of us we’ve come to accept this as a Delaware Way,” said Boyce. “These career politicians have never held a private sector job, nor have they ever been an employer. Certainly with the election of Donald Trump we see there is a need for non-career politicians to lead our country and represent us.”

Boyce is a businessman new to politics, while his opponent, sitting Senator Tom Carper has held political office in Delaware for the past 40 years since he was elected to the office of the State Treasurer in 1977.