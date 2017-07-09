Ramirez, Pujols lead Angels past Rangers 3-0 (Jul 09, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) J.C. Ramirez outpitched All-Star Yu Darvish and Albert Pujols hit his 604th career home run as four Los Angeles Angels pitchers combined to beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Sunday.

Ramirez (8-7) allowed two hits in six innings. Angels relievers allowed only one walk with Bud Norris earning his 13th save with a perfect ninth inning.

Ramirez made his 16th straight start since mid-April after his previous 108 career appearances in the major leagues were in relief. The 28-year-old was moved into the starting rotation after Los Angeles lost multiple starters to injury.

Darvish (6-8) gave up two runs while pitching 7 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits, fanning six and walking four in a start that cost him a potential appearance in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Darvish last week complied with a club request not to pitch in Miami two days after starting.

Pujols hit a two-out home run into the Angels’ bullpen in left-center in the first inning. He took a .206 career batting average vs. Darvish in 34 at-bats into the game. Three of his eight career hits off the four-time All-Star have been homers.

