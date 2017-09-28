Rams, Cowboys both looking to move forward

View GalleryGallery:

PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys hold on to beat Arizona Cardinals 28-17

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas

And then there’s the Dallas defense, spearheaded by NFL sacks leader DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys made life miserable for Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the season-opener in Dallas.

“They’re an excellent defense,” said McVay, who was the Redskins offensive coordinator the last three seasons. “(Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod) Marinelli has those guys playing really hard. Just being in that division the last couple of years, a lot of respect for them.”

One variable factor will be the availability of Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, who suffered a hamstring injury versus Arizona on Monday night. Lee was listed as questionable on Wednesday.

While the Rams hope to keep breathing new life into the organization, Dallas is attempting to find the same rhythm it used to win 11 straight through the heart of the 2016 season.

The Broncos thumped the Cowboys in Week 2, but Dallas recovered from a slow start against the Cardinals and edged Arizona 28-17 on Monday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the charge.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said his team didn’t get rattled after the Cardinals controlled the early stages of the Monday night game.

“The big thing you have to do in that situation is just kind of stay locked in on what you need to do individually, what your job is on your play,” Garrett said. “If everybody does that, you’re going to start executing ball plays on both sides, and we were able to do that.”

The Cowboys are still sweating whether or not star running back Ezekiel Elliott will have to serve a six-game suspension this season, but Prescott’s play against the Cardinals gave Cowboys fans hope their team can stay on track either way.

Elliott will be available on Sunday and it could be a big show at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys offense clicked at times versus the Giants, Broncos and Cardinals, and each of those opponents appear to be stronger on defense than the Rams.

Los Angeles surrendered 421 yards of total offense against San Francisco. Even so, McVay looked at the glass as half full after the victory.

“The one thing that we were most proud of is that in crunch time, when you have to be your best, Troy Hill makes a huge play on the two-point to stop them,” McVay said. “Aaron (Donald) finishes off the game with a sack to close it out. They were their best when they had to be.”