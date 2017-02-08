Rangers Get Their DH in Mike Napoli

The Texas Rangers found their replacement DH in Mike Napoli. After a successful season in Cleveland, can Napoli bring continue his power streak in 2017?

The Texas Rangers waited very late to find another bat and they got a good one. The team signed first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli to a one-year deal. He had a great power-hitting season with Cleveland and finished as the No. 119 player overall. Can he have the same success in 2017?

Napoli has been around for 11 seasons. He’s been a consistent source of power since his debut, hitting at least 16 home runs in 10 of those seasons. He could have posted higher numbers, but he didn’t play as often as he does now.

Last season, Napoli hit a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI with a .239 average. In 150 games, he struck out 198 times and walked just 78 times. The Cleveland Indians lineup was good, not great, so he may have even more success with Texas.

Napoli had two previous stints with the Rangers, the first lasting two seasons from 2011 to 2012 and the second was a half season in 2015. In those years, he hit .277 with 59 homers and 141 RBI.

I will go over the Rangers’ roster soon, but Napoli will be the full-time designated hitter. Jurickson Profar is listed as the first baseman, but Napoli may spell him once or twice a week based on the matchup.

Prior to the Napoli signing, Joey Gallo was listed as the DH. Gallo hasn’t played much since making his debut in June of 2015.

With the big-name designated hitters getting signed, most recently Chris Carter, and Mitch Moreland and Carlos Beltran signing elsewhere, the Rangers needed to make a move. Looking at the list of remaining free agents, the level of production is pretty low.

Napoli, at 35 years old, can still hit at least 20 home runs. If he can play in 150 games like last season, 25 home runs are more likely.

The downside to owning Napoli is the low batting average and high strikeout rate. Similar to Carter, you will be looking at Napoli just for power. However, Napoli will have consistent playing time carved out for him this season.

Napoli will carry over first base eligibility from last season. He will rank as my No. 15 first baseman, ahead of the Rangers current first baseman. If you can draft one of the elite options, Napoli can still fill your corner infield or utility spot.

More from Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!