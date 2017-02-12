Ranking 2017 College Football Best and Worst Weekend Slates in Florida

The 2017 college football season is going to be here before you know it – so we take a look at the best and worst weekends of action for Florida’s teams.

Every year, the college football slate has plenty of weekends where fans have to decide how many televisions they want to put in their living room to catch all the action. Along the same line, there are also weekends on the schedule where it’s not the end of the world to schedule a day of antiquing with your significant other.

Indeed, not every weekend can be a winner chalk full of games involving top teams or conference matchups. The 2017 college football season is just like that – especially when it comes to the seven FBS teams from the state of Florida.

Of course, one look at the 2017 slate also shows a handful of weekends where the football Gods have shined on the Sunshine State and bestowed some top level action for the state’s big three programs – as well as the forgotten four.

Here’s a look at the best weekends of action in the state of Florida this coming season – and the worst.

No. 1 – Week Three (September 14-16)

Marquee Games: Miami at Florida State, Tennessee at Florida

The ACC, in their “amazing” wisdom, scheduled probably their best natural rivalry for so early in the season, so the Sunshine State gets two huge rivalry battles so early on. In addition, both UCF and USF host Power Five schools (Georgia Tech and Illinois respectively) while FIU travels to Indiana.

No. 2 – Week One (August 31-September 2)

Marquee Games: Alabama vs. Florida State (in Atlanta, GA), Michigan vs. Florida (in Arlington, TX)

The 2016 season was one people say had the best opening weekend ever – and now, the 2017 season is going to have something to say about that with the Sunshine State heavily in the spotlight in two non-conference games featuring the top two teams from Florida last season. UCF will open the year hosting FIU while FAU kicks things off by hosting Navy.

No. 3 – Week Eleven (November 9-11)

Marquee Games: Florida State at Clemson, Notre Dame at Miami

In what has been the best game of the ACC over the last half decade, the Seminoles and Tigers will meet in what may likely be a game for the conference title and a CFB Playoff berth. At the same time, the ‘Canes will renew their old rivalry – along with Florida traveling to South Carolina and UCF hosting their “rivals” from UConn

No. 4 – Week Thirteen (November 23-25)

Marquee Games: Florida State at Florida, USF at UCF

It’s the typical end of regular season weekend in the state of Florida, as the Seminoles and Gators meet for bragging rights yet again. Down the road from their meeting in Gainesville, the Knights and Bulls will meet for a game that could have conference bragging rights – while Miami will finish their season on the road at Pittsburgh and both FIU and FAU will end the year with conference tilts.

No. 1 – Week Six (October 5-7)

“Marquee” Game – LSU at Florida

Yes, the Tigers battle with the Gators is actually a decent game when you look at it – but it is the only one you could hang your hat on this weekend. With Florida State, Miami and South Florida off this weekend, the slate is pretty bare with UCF at Cincinnati and both FIU and FAU in conference action against Middle Tennessee State and Old Dominion.

No. 2 – Week Two (September 7-9)

“Marquee” Game – FAU at Wisconsin

While the Owls are busy getting brought back down to Earth by the Big Ten’s Badgers, the rest of the state will be in the middle of yawn fests during the second weekend of the season. FSU host Louisiana-Monroe while Florida host FCS foe Northern Colorado while Miami is at Arkansas State, FIU is hosting Alcorn State and UCF is taking on Memphis.

No. 3 – Week Twelve (November 16-18)

“Marquee” Game – Virginia at Miami

When a game between the Hurricanes and a team that went 2-10 last season is the best you’ve got, it’s pretty slim pickings for the Sunshine State. Florida State host their home finale against Delaware State, Florida host UAB while UCF goes to Temple and USF hosts Tulsa. At least in South Florida, the Panthers and Owls meet in their annual rivalry game.

Week Four (September 21-23)

Best Games – N.C. State at Florida State, Florida at Kentucky

Worst Games – FAU at Buffalo, Toledo at Miami

Week Five (September 28-30)

Best Games – Miami at Duke, East Carolina at USF

Worst Games – Maine at UCF, Charlotte at FIU

Week Seven (October 12-14)

Best Games – Texas A&M at Florida, Georgia Tech at Miami

Worst Game – UMass at USF

Week Eight (October 19-21)

Best Games – Louisville at Florida State, UCF at Navy

Worst Games – North Texas at FAU, USF at Tulane

Week Nine (October 26-28)

Best Games – Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville), Miami at North Carolina

Worst Game – FAU at Western Kentucky

Week Ten (November 2-4)

Best Games – Virginia Tech at Miami, Houston at USF

Worst Games – UTSA at FIU, SMU at UCF

