Ranking all 13 UFC pay-per-view events from 2016

Given how much hype surrounded this event and the fighters in the marquee, you’d think UFC 196 would rank much higher. But pay-per-views in 2016 were just that damn good.

Conor McGregor was originally supposed to Rafael Dos Anjos in an effort to become the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion but an RDA injury put those plans on ice. In stepped Diaz and born was one of the best UFC rivalries ever.

Diaz shocked plenty of the McGregor faithful that lined the seats of the MGM Grand that night in Vegas with his second-round submission. He wasn’t the only upset that night, however.

In the co-main event, Holly Holm — fresh off her victory over Ronda Rousey — lost a heartbreaker to Miesha Tate. Tate threatened with a rear-naked choke in the opening round but was thoroughly dominated rounds 2 through 4. Midway through the final round, however, she was able to sink in another RNC, and this time she finished it.

UFC 196 also features Amanda Nunes’ win over Valentina Shevchenko in their No. 1 contender bout as well as Nordine Taleb’s brutal KO of Erick Silva.

