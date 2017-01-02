Ranking every NFL head coaching vacancy

If the 49ers didn’t have the worst roster in football, Buffalo would be the worst coaching vacancy. The Bills are an atrocious situation, and it was abundantly evident in GM Doug Whaley’s press conference on Monday. He said he had no hand in hiring or firing Rex Ryan, saying he doesn’t know why he was let go. That in its own right is concerning, and should be for any coach considering this opening.

To make matters worse, the Bills have almost no clue who will be their quarterback in 2017. Tyrod Taylor has an option that will guarantee him more than $30 million, so they’re not likely to pick that up. EJ Manuel is a free agent, so he’s probably gone. That leaves … Cardale Jones, a soon-to-be second-year pro with great potential and even larger question marks.

What does make this job attractive, though, is the foundation of players outside of the quarterback position. Sammy Watkins, LeSean McCoy, Ronald Darby and Marcell Dareus are all players to build around, and that’s what the Bills have to do. Priority No. 1 is finding a quarterback, though, and that won’t be easy to do this upcoming offseason.

Oh, and the Patriots play in the AFC East, so there’s that, too.