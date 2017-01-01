Can Tom Savage or Brock Osweiler actually lead Houston to a home game in the Super Bowl – and possibly a win? We’re about to find out, but all indications point toward no. The Texans’ defense is Super Bowl-worthy, but the offense is hardly that. In fact, it’s one of the worst in football. There are great pieces there, however, which is what makes their struggles so puzzling.

DeAndre Hopkins is a Pro Bowl receiver when getting decent quarterback play, and Lamar Miller has the makings of a guy who can rush for 1,200 yards every season if healthy. Again, it all comes down to the play of their quarterbacks, who don’t look like guys who can carry their team to the promised land. Savage suffered a concussion Sunday, and Osweiler has been ineffective all season.