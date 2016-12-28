Ranking the 10 best lineups in baseball (to this point)

The Rangers lost Ian Desmond and Mitch Mooreland, which hurts, but they still boast one of the best offenses in the American League.

It is critical for this team that Joey Gallo shows that he’s not the weak link in the lineup. Yes, he has power for days, but he ended the 2016 season with more holes in his swing than when he started. If he has some of those ironed out for 2017, this ranking will prove low.

Carlos Gomez CF

Shin-Sio Choo RF

Adrian Beltre 3B

Roughed Odor 2B

Jonathan Lucroy C

Nomar Mazara LF

Elvis Andrus SS

Ryan Rua 1B

Joey Gallo or Jurickson Profar DH