Ranking the 10 best lineups in baseball (to this point)

The Rangers lost Ian Desmond and Mitch Mooreland, which hurts, but they still boast one of the best offenses in the American League.
It is critical for this team that Joey Gallo shows that he’s not the weak link in the lineup. Yes, he has power for days, but he ended the 2016 season with more holes in his swing than when he started. If he has some of those ironed out for 2017, this ranking will prove low.
Carlos Gomez CF
Shin-Sio Choo RF
Adrian Beltre 3B
Roughed Odor 2B
Jonathan Lucroy C
Nomar Mazara LF
Elvis Andrus SS
Ryan Rua 1B
Joey Gallo or Jurickson Profar DH