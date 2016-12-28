Ranking the 9 worst picks of the 2016 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks, particularly ones taken after the first round, take a bit of time to develop. The Jets probably had that in mind when they took Hackenberg in the second round, but that doesn’t justify the spot in which they took him. He was a work in progress with the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback, but he needed a lot of work. He hardly played in the preseason, and when he did, he was not good. That was an indicator of how far behind he was this season, and it’s showed for 16 weeks as they’ve kept him on the bench despite some horrible QB play on the field.

It’s possible Hackenberg could blossom into a good starting quarterback, but that likely won’t happen before 2018. He still needs plenty of time to develop, which the Jets don’t exactly have.