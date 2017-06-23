Ranking the best and most heated rivalries in MLS

The so-called Cali Clasico seems to be on its way out as a top rivalry. Once LAFC joins the league next year, the Galaxy will surely be focused on their crosstown rivals. The Earthquakes’ best chance at being in another great rivalry will come along if the Sacramento Republic join MLS (which should really happen).

The Cali Clasico has been convoluted a bit by the fact that the original Quakes moved to the Houston Dynamo, and then a new version of the Quakes sprouted up, and then Chivas USA came to LA and became a rival for the Galaxy. The Quakes also just haven’t been very good, which hasn’t helped.

But, as far as anything remotely recent goes, we’ll always remember the way David Beckham bent the ball like, well, himself and smacked Sam Cronin laying on the ground because Beckham thought he was faking. Then, as a scuffle ensued, the Quakes mascot, Q, randomly stumbled into the fray like he got lost on his way to the concession stands.

Kyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports