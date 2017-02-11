Ranking the best NASCAR drivers to never win the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s crown jewel, but it’s also a race that throughout history has eluded some of the sport’s very best drivers. Here are the 15 best NASCAR drivers who never won the Great American Race.
15
Martin Truex Jr.
Last year, Truex came within 0.010 seconds of winning the Daytona 500, finishing second to Denny Hamlin. He will be eager to avenge that loss this year.
14
Kasey Kahne
Hard to believe, perhaps, but Kahne has never won a points race at a restrictor-plate track.
13
Greg Biffle
In his rookie season of 2003, Biffle won the July Daytona race, but he’s never won the 500.
12
Bobby Labonte
In 1998, Labonte qualified on the pole for both Daytona races and finished second both times. In the Daytona 500 that year, the guy who beat him was Dale Earnhardt.
11
Ricky Rudd
In 1981, Rudd posted his best Daytona 500 finish, third place in the No. 88 DiGard Oldsmobile.
10
Carl Edwards
Restrictor-plate races haven’t worked out for Edwards, who has never won one and had a best Daytona 500 finish of second behind Trevor Bayne in 2011.
9
Kurt Busch
Another stellar driver who shockingly has never won a restrictor-plate race, Busch pushed then-Penske teammate Ryan Newman to victory in the 2008 Daytona 500.
8
Terry Labonte
In 1996-97, future NASCAR Hall of Fame member Labonte finished second in three consecutive races at Daytona including, the 1997 Daytona 500, where Jeff Gordon won and Ricky Craven finished third, giving Hendrick Motorsports a sweep of the top three spots.
7
Mark Martin
In 2007, Martin came within half a fender of winning the 500, but just got edged out at the line by Kevin Harvick.
6
Brad Keselowski
This one is actually very surprising because Keselowski is one of the absolute best restrictor-plate racers among active drivers.
5
Ned Jarrett
“Gentleman Ned” retired after the 1966 season, so he didn’t have a lot of cracks at winning the 500.
4
Bobby Issac
Posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Isaac (driver of the No. 71 car) won the July race at Daytona and Daytona 500 qualifying races, but never the 500.
3
Kyle Busch
Last year Busch finished third behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin and runner-up Martin Truex Jr. It would surprise no one if he won this year.
2
Rusty Wallace
One of the best short-track racers ever, Wallace made it into the NASCAR Hall of Fame without ever winning a race in 45 starts at Daytona.
1
Tony Stewart
Despite winning the July Daytona Cup race four times and seven NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Daytona, Stewart never won the big one, one of the few unchecked boxes on a remarkable racing resume.
