Captain: Rashard Lewis (above)

Co-captain: Jason Williams

Players: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Eddie Basden, Kwame Brown

Coach: Gary Payton

Reserve: Hakim Warrick

With Williams whipping passes all over, Abdul-Rauf dropping threes like a 48-year-old Steph Curry, Payton talking trash and Kwame Brown doing Kwame Brown things, this team definitely should be the most entertaining.

Getty Images