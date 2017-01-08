The Seahawks have been reliant on playing at home all season, finishing the year 7-1 at CenturyLink Field. Unfortunately, they won’t be in the comfort of their home stadium next weekend. Instead, they’ll be indoors against a high-powered Falcons offense that loves the Georgia Dome. That doesn’t completely destroy Seattle’s Super Bowl hopes, of course.

The Seahawks got the running game going on Saturday behind Thomas Rawls, which is a great sign for their chances of winning it all. As long as they can run the ball consistently and continue to play lights-out defense, the Seahawks will have as good of a shot as any team. If Rawls sputters, though, they could be in some trouble.