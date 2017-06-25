Ranking the five most likely NBA ring chasers this summer

George reportedly has told the Pacers he won’t re-sign with them next summer, and has been at the center of trade talks with his hometown Lakers.

Wait a minute. How would PG-13 joining a 26-56 Lakers team be considered ring chasing?

Well, the Lakers are famous for winning rings. The new man in charge, Magic Johnson, has five of them. Larry Legend is out in Indiana. George would just be following the rings to L.A.

The Lakers have No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball, max-contract cap space for 2018, a coveted coach with young talent, and all those pesky rumors about Russell Westbrook and even LeBron James coming to play in L.A.

Sure, George as the centerpiece of a rebuilding team isn’t the same as Durant to the Warriors. But if he’s sold on the idea that Magic can make the Lakers the next superteam, then this could be considered ring chasing with a long-term view. And if he ends up on the Cavs, Celtics or another elite team, then his power move definitely is ring chasing.

Getty Images Getty Images