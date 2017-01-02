Only in the world of fantasy is Tom Brady not as valuable as Tyrod Taylor or Blake Bortles, but you may be surprised to see which players ended up as the top scorers of the year after 17 weeks.

Aaron Rodgers – who made a strong case for the league MVP award – blew away the rest of the field, and only four players scored more than 300 points over the course of the season.

If you spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver this year, you probably struggled. Not a single wide-receiver made the top 25 in points scored, and the highest scoring WR (Jordy Nelson) came in 32nd.

All scoring data uses the ESPN fantasy formula, you can see the full list of players here.

Here are the top 25 players of 2016: