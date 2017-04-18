Ranking the playing careers of all 30 MLB managers

What does it take to become a manager in MLB? It depends, but it’s not a prerequisite to have been a starting-caliber MLB player or even to have made it to the bigs period.
One thing is sure: More former catchers are currently MLB managers than any other position. That’s probably not a coincidence. Take a look at how the 30 current managers stack up as players, from the never-made-its to the one guy who finished in Cooperstown.
30
Chicago Cubs: Joe Maddon
Maddon caught at the Class A+ level in the Angels organization for four years from 1976-1979, finishing with the exact same batting average (.254) as the Braves’ Brian Snitker before becoming a scout, a hitting coach and then a manager.
29
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker
Snitker played catcher and first base from Class A to AAA in the minors for the Braves (1977-1980), batting .254 over four seasons, before managing at all levels of the Braves farm system.
Jason Getz Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
28
New York Mets: Terry Collins
Collins was drafted by the Pirates in ’71 and spent 10 seasons primarily as a shortstop and second baseman in the minors while trying to break into the bigs – but unfortunately never did. He batted .255 with a .355 OBP in 671 games played.
MLB Photos via Getty Images LG Patterson
27
Baltimore Orioles: Buck Showalter
Showalter showed a pretty live bat in seven seasons in the Yankees farm system (1B/OF) with 149 extra-base hits and a .294 batting average – but didn’t ascend to the majors. Instead, he found his calling as a 29-year-old manager in 1985 when he took charge of the Oneonta Yankees (Single-A Yankees).
26
Cincinnati Reds: Bryan Price
Price was a starting pitcher in the Angels and Mariners organizations (1984-1989) who reached the AAA level, compiling a record of 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 10 complete games in 75 starts.
WP
25
Texas Rangers: Jeff Banister
Banister has one more MLB at-bat than the famed Eddie Gaedel and a career batting average of 1.000. That’s right: one plate appearance, one hit. A catcher and first baseman, Banister spent seven seasons in the minors and made the most of his one shot that came in 1991.
24
San Diego Padres: Andy Green
Success in the minors just didn’t translate; in three-plus seasons and 265 plate appearances (mostly in Arizona), the utility infielder batted exactly .200. Basically one pot off coffee, Mendoza blend.
23
Toronto Blue Jays: John Gibbons
The Mets nabbed Gibbons in the first round of the 1980 draft after they took Billy Beane, after the Expos drafted Terry Francona, after the Pirates got Rick Renteria. Anyhow, Gibbons was a catcher for the Mets who played mostly in the minors and last appeared as a player for the ’86 Amazins – but before the postseason. In very limited action (19 ABs) that year, he absolutely smoked the ball, batting .474 with four doubles and a homer.
AP
22
Tampa Bay Rays: Kevin Cash
Cash, a former catcher, is only seven years removed from his last of eight seasons as a MLB player. A much better backstop than a hitter, Cash’s .278 would look good if it were his batting average, not slugging percentage.
21
Chicago White Sox: Rick Renteria
A former first-round pick by the Pirates (1980), Renteria played in 184 games in five seasons as a utility infielder, with the majority of his playing time coming in Miami during the Marlins’ inaugural season. He batted .237 and knocked out four homers.
20
Arizona Diamondbacks: Torey Lovullo
He played eight season for seven teams primarily as a utility infielder and batted .224 with 15 career homers. Pretty much a replacement level player.
Norm Hall Getty Images
19
Kansas City Royals: Ned Yost
Another member of the backup-catcher-turned MLB manager club, Yost spent most of his six seasons in Milwaukee, notching 16 homers in 605 career at-bats (.212 average).
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan
18
Cleveland Indians: Terry Francona
Predominately a reserve first baseman and outfielder, Francona was an Expo before bouncing around for the remainder of his 10 seasons; his best season came in ’84 when he notched exactly 100 total bases in 214 at-bats, slashing .346/.360/.467.
Getty Images Jamie Squire
17
Seattle Mariners: Scott Servais
Servais played catcher at the MLB level, mostly as a backup. However, he did provide replacement-level-plus numbers while several of his managerial peers did not; he batted .245 and slugged 63 homers over 11 MLB seasons.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
16
Philadelphia Phillies: Pete Mackanin
Mackanin played all over the infield but moslty up the middle in nine MLB seasons, during which he batted .226. Mostly a reserve, Mackanin smackanin’d 30 career homers.
AP AP
15
Oakland Athletics: Bob Melvin
Melvin platooned/backed up at catcher for seven teams in his 10 MLB seasons and was more of an asset behind the plate than standing at it. In those 10 seasons, he deposited 35 balls over the outfield wall and for some reason attempted to steal 17 bases, getting caught 13 times.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Troy Taormina
14
Houston Astros: A. J. Hinch
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Hinch hung around for seven seasons in the bigs as a backup catcher. Despite the limited playing time, he managed to go yard at a pretty good rate — 32 homers in 953 career at-bats (career .219 average).
David Richard David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
13
San Francisco Giants: Bruce Bochy
An Astros, Mets and Padres backup backstop with unspectacular career numbers over nine seasons, Bochy bore witness to some pretty awesome stuff, including Pete Rose’s record-breaking 4,192nd career hit (catching for Eric Snow) and the only walk-off home run Nolan Ryan ever allowed — off of Bochy’s own bat in 1985.
Getty Images Denis Poroy
12
Pittsburgh Pirates: Clint Hurdle
Hurdle spent 10 years in the bigs mainly as an outfield reserve with a dash of first base and catcher. His enjoyed his best statistical season with the ’80 Royals when he slashed .294/.349/.458 with 10 homers and 60 RBI in 395 at-bats.
11
Boston Red Sox: John Farrell
Farrell spent eight seasons as a starting pitcher at the MLB level but was never the same after missing ’91 and ’92 due to elbow injuries. In the prior four seasons as an Indian, he started 87 games (32-30), totaling a 3.93 ERA/1.33 WHIP with 13 complete games and two shutouts.
Getty Images Winslow Townson
10
Los Angeles Dodgers: Dave Roberts
The speedy outfielder swiped 243 bases over his 10-year career, not including the pivotal series- and franchise-turning bag as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.
Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
9
Milwaukee Brewers: Craig Counsell
Counsell spent 16 seasons in the bigs, the last of ’em at age 40 as a roving and platooning infielder. He notched 22.3 career WAR, won a World Series title with the Marlins (1997) and the Diamondbacks (2001) – plus won NLCS MVP honors in 2001.
8
New York Yankees: Joe Girardi
The 15-year MLB vet was a solid defender who knew how to call a game and held his own at the plate, too. Girardi slashed .267/.315/.350 plus over 100 sacrifices. He earned one All-Star nod as a Cub in 2000 after picking up three rings in New York before that.
Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
7
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia
Scioscia spent his entire 13-year playing career (1980-1992) as a catcher with the Dodgers and made two All-Star teams. He was pretty good defensively and respectable at the plate as a career .259 hitter with a .344 OBP and a career high of 12 homers in ’90.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Denny Medley
6
St. Louis Cardinals: Mike Matheny
The defensive-minded Matheny won four Gold Glove awards in his 13 MLB seasons, and at the dish he batted .239 with 190 career doubles and 67 round trippers.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
5
Colorado Rockies: Bud Black
Black spent a decade and a half as a starting pitcher in the bigs (seven seasons as a Royal and a member of the ’85 World Series squad), recording a 3.84 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 121 wins, 32 complete games, 12 shutouts and 21.1 career WAR.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
4
Detroit Tigers: Brad Ausmus
The three-time Gold Glove catcher played 18 seasons with one decade in Houston and two stops in his future managerial home. Ausmus was no slouch on offense, either: He batted .251 overall, pitched in 102 stolen bases and hit 270 doubles, 34 triples and 80 home runs.
Getty Images Tom Szczerbowski
3
Washington Nationals: Dusty Baker
Highlights for the outfielder with 19 years of service include two All-Star bids, two Silver Slugger awards, a World Series ring (’81 Dodgers) and the 1977 NLCS MVP Award. And his career slash line is very solid: .278/.347/.432 with 242 home runs.
2
Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly
A back injury abbreviated what looked to be a surefire Hall of Fame career for the Yankees first baseman, who retired after 14 seasons as a nine-time Gold Glover winner and six-time All-Star who claimed the ’85 AL MVP Award and the AL batting title in ’84. Donny Baseball’s career slash line is a superb .307/.358/.471.
Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
1
Minnesota Twins: Paul Molitor
Molitor played all over the infield and also at DH over his 21-year career (1978-1998). More importantly, he’s the only Hall of Famer currently managing. The human hitting machine boasts a career slash line of .306/.369/.448 and is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,319) who also won the 1993 World Series MVP Award (Blue Jays). Three times he led the league in hits and runs, and he ranks 45th all-time for WAR (75.4).
AP
31
MLB Power Rankings: After two weeks, there’s a new top team in baseball
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!