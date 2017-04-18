Ranking the playing careers of all 30 MLB managers

What does it take to become a manager in MLB? It depends, but it’s not a prerequisite to have been a starting-caliber MLB player or even to have made it to the bigs period.

One thing is sure: More former catchers are currently MLB managers than any other position. That’s probably not a coincidence. Take a look at how the 30 current managers stack up as players, from the never-made-its to the one guy who finished in Cooperstown.