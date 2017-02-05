Ranking The Top 10 Sixers Games So Far This Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have been quite exciting this year to watch. What have been the top 10 games this year, and what makes them that?

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers record they have been one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. With rookies Dario Saric and Joel Embiid flourishing in the league and veterans such as Ersan Ilyasova and Gerald Henderson coming into their own. This team has a lot to be proud of a little over halfway through the season.

Brett Brown’s offense has a lot of concepts from Gregg Popovich’s Spurs team, so it is not shocking the Sixers lead the league in passes per game by a lot. The second behind them is the Celtics by nearly 20 passes. T.J. McConnell has shown he can be a valuable part of this team in the future. While he likely won’t stick as starter next year, he should be a great role player facilitating off the bench.

T.J. has had some great moments this season and will make an appearance on this list. While he has flourished, Covington may have taken a step back. Throughout the process Covington seemed to be one of the few bright spots night in and night out. Covington has had some ups and downs this season but has also had some key moments that just might make this list.

With 48 games in the books, it is hard to rank a top 10. I did my best to put together that list. With 18 wins, do any losses make the list? Do any games that Embiid didn’t play in make the list? Are the best games of the season behind us?

Here it is! Comment and share your thoughts!

Miami Heat

Date:November 21st

Result:W

Standout Performances:

Joel Embiid: 22 Points, 5 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, 1 Steal,

Jahlil Okafor: 15 Points, 1 Assist, 3 Rebounds, 1 Block

Score:101-94

Memorable Moment: Embiid steals the ball which leads to a huge Covington 3 late in 4th quarter

This game had to make the list! The Embiid vs Whiteside matchup was must see. Whiteside may have put up 10 more points and 8 more rebounds, but he also played 9 more minutes. Joel and Hassan went at it every time they were on the court together and it was fun to watch.

The Heat game was only the 4th win of the season, but at the time seemed to be huge beating Miami. Since then Miami has fallen out of the playoff picture.

9.Memphis Grizzlies

Date: November 23rd

Result:L OT

Standout Performances:

Ersan Ilyasova: 22 Points, 12 Rebounds

Joel Embiid: 12 Points, 3 Assists, 11 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, 1 Steals

Score:99-104

Memorable Moment: Joel Embiid visibly mad he was not allowed to play in 2OT

Memphis is one of two losses that made the list. This game made the list because it was great team game. Embiid was told he couldn’t play the second overtime period and was visibly upset kicking a chair. Unfortunately, the team fell apart and lost by 5 without Joel out there, but it was awesome seeing Embiid’s drive to win so visible so early in the season.

This game will always be remembered as the what if game. Brett Brown even said after the game it would’ve ended differently if Embiid played in the second OT. If anything, this game showed that Embiid has that drive that it takes to be a superstar in this league.

8.Oklahoma City Thunder

Date:October 26th

Result:L

Standout Performances:

Joel Embiid: 20 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Blocks

Score:97-103

Memorable Moment: Embiid’s Debut, First Thunder game without KD

Although the Sixers lost their season opener this game had to make the top 10. It was the Thunder’s first game after Kevin Durant left OKC for the Golden State Warriors. And was also the professional debut of both Embiid and Saric. Besides some time in preseason Embiid was a pretty big question mark coming into this game.

Embiid would make an impact immediately making 7 of his 8 attempted free throws, and finished the game with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Hearing the “Trust the Process” chants echo through the arena was surreal as there was a point some thought Embiid would never play a game for the Sixers.

7.Indiana Pacers

Date:November 11th

Result:W 2 OT

Standout Performances:

Joel Embiid:25 Points, 2 Assists, 7 Rebounds, 2 Blocks

Score:108-107

Memorable Moment: First Win of Season

The Pacers win was awesome, and definitely had to make the list. What made this win so great was the fact the Sixers played and lost to the Pacers in overtime only two days prior. This game had 16 lead changes, and at one point the Sixers were down by 14 points, but the Sixers still managed to pull out a win in double overtime.

Embiid played a huge part of this win, at the time Embiid’s 25 points was his career high. The Pacers are by no means a bad team and a win at home was huge for a 0-7 Sixers team!

6.Brooklyn Nets



Date: December 18th



Result: Win



Standout Performances:

Joel Embiid: 33 Points, 2 Assists, 7 Rebounds, 2 Blocks

Ersan Ilyasova: 22 Points, 2 Assists, 4 Rebounds, 1 Block

Score:108-107

Memorable Moment: Embiid missing wide open dunk, getting rebound then shushing the crowd & Embiid diving into crowd to save ball.

While the Nets might not be as good as the teams in the top 5, this game made the list because of Embiid showing his skill set on both sides of the ball. His 33 is still his career high but his two blocks were also great moments from this game. You can expect his block against Rondae Hollis Jefferson to be in every highlight reel at the end of the season.

At the end of the game the Nets cut it to 2 with a three from Jeremy Lin. All the Sixers had to do was inbound the ball and kill two seconds. Embiid ran towards the backcourt and was inbounded the ball. He caught it lost the ball but kept fighting and eventually got ball away to end the game. Limping back to the bench after another hard fought win.



5.Minnesota Timberwolves



Date: January 3rd

Result: Win



Standout Performances:

Joel Embiid 25 Points, 3 Assists, 8 Rebounds, 1 Steal and 2 Blocks

Robert Covington 13 Points, 2 Assists, 10 Rebounds, 4 Steals, 1 Block

Score: 93-91

Memorable Moment: Covington Game Winner

In the first meeting between these two teams, Embiid was embarrassed by Karl-Anthony Towns in the limited time he covered him. But Embiid had about a month and a half more of NBA experience, and things went a lot differently. Instead of a 110-86 loss like the first time around, the Sixers won 93-91 in dramatic fashion of course.

Towns dominated the boards pulling down 16 rebounds doubling Joel’s 8. But the impressive performance by a Timberwolves player came from Lavine who finished the game with 28 points. The Sixers had a 23 point lead in the beginning of the 3rd quarter but the Sixers would not making it easy on them Timberwolves would cut it 2 in the final minute of game, eventually allowing a game tying 3 to Ricky Rubio. But Rubio left 1.6 seconds on the clock, so the Sixers called a timeout so that Brown could draw up a play. This was a big moment for Brett Brown, his play calling late in games had been questionable all season. Saric would inbound the ball perfectly to a driving Covington would put a quick layup in to win the game. This was also huge for Covington because he had been booed by the home crowd earlier that night after multiple 3-point misses.

4.Los Angeles Clippers

Date: January 24th

Result: Win

Standout Performances: Nerlens Noel 19 Points, 5 Assists, 8 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, 2 Steals

Richaun Holmes 18 Points, 1 Assists, 3 Rebounds, 1 Blocks

Robert Covington 14 Points, 2 Assists, 8 Rebounds, 2 Blocks, 3 Steals

Score:121-110

Memorable Moment: Kevin Hart’s reaction to Holmes dunk

Both Embiid and Okafor were out with injuries and the Clippers rolled into town with an easy win for the taking — or so they thought. It turns out this run in January where the Sixers had 10 wins, matching their win total from all of last year, was not all because of Embiid.

Holmes had not played more than 6 minutes since December 14th, and had been up and down from the D-League. Sixers fans weren’t expecting much from the fourth center on depth chart, but he put the Clippers and Kevin Hart — who was sitting court-side — on notice early.

While Noel and Holmes had great games this comes in at No. 4 because it was a true team win. With your star center not playing against a playoff lock, everyone had to show up and everyone did show up. Six Sixers finished the game with at least 10 points. McConnell, who had 9 points, was a big part of the offense with 10 assists.

But the Clippers had a lot of offense from Crawford (27 points), Rivers (20 points) and Redick (22 points). The Clipper probably could and should have put this game away early, but DeAndre Jordan missing four straight free-throws really shifted the momentum. After air balling his final free-throw the crowd was going crazy, and that helped the Sixers make the late push they needed.

The Sixers were down by 19 at one point in the third quarter, but they took had the game tied up going into the fourth quarter, a fourth quarter in which the Sixers would outscore the Clippers 32-21 to win the game by 11 points. They took the lead with 9:30 left and didn’t look back.

3. Denver Nuggets

Date:December 30th

Result:Win

Standout Performances:

Ersan Ilyasova: 23 Points, 1 Assists, 13 Rebounds

Joel Embiid: 23 Points, 5 Assists, 6 Rebounds, 3 Blocks

Score:124-122



Memorable Moment:Covington lost the ball recovered it with one second on shot clock heaved up a three and swish.

Coming in at No. 3 we have possibly the best offensive game for the Sixers of the season. It was fun to watch right from tip-off, Embiid fought for a rebound on the team’s first offensive possession, dove into his own bench and saved the ball and Stauskas drained the 3-pointer. The battle between the young unicorn centers was great to watch and could become a rivalry at some point in their career.

The Sixers limped into Denver 0-3 on their road trip and in the middle of a center logjam. This was only the second game where Okafor didn’t play and Noel was given the bench center minutes. While Noel didn’t provide much offense, his defensive presence off the bench can not be downplayed.

The Sixers scored 60 in the first half and 64 in the second half, as this was the first game of the season with two 60 point halves. By the fourth quarter the Sixers appeared to be on their way to another late loss where they couldn’t close it out.

The Nuggets went on a 8-0 and it came down to free-throws. Embiid went to the line and nailed all four of his free-throws. The Sixers had a 4-point lead, but Embiid fouled Jokic while he was taking a three. Jokic hit the first two and then intentionally missed the third. Harris tossed up a layup that hit the rim and bounced out and the Sixers win!

2. Toronto Raptors

Date: January 18th



Result: Win



Score: 94-89

Standout Performances: Joel Embiid 26 Points, 2 Assists, 9 Rebounds, 1 Steal, 2 Blocks

Memorable Moment: Saric back to back blocks on Sullinger and Powell & Covington and Embiid blocking Lowry in key moment in the 4th.

Out of the Eastern Conference, there are really only two teams that will be formidable in the playoffs and the Raptors are one of them. With Villanova alumni Kyle Lowry returning to Philly, this game was must see. When Toronto comes into town expect a high scoring game. Entering this game, the Raptors were the third highest scoring team in the Eastern Conference. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that because of the defense the Sixers played.

This game was back and forth all night which is surprising because the Sixers turned the ball over 20 times. Embiid did contribute to this win but another rookie stole the show in the fourth quarter of this game, Dario Saric. Saric had two huge blocks back to back on Norman Powell and Jared Sullinger, then ran down the court and hit a 3.

The game would come down to Lowry with the ball down by four, and he would try and take a 3, get blocked by Covington, recover the ball, drive to the basket, and get blocked by Embiid. Embiid stole the ball and was fouled, and then proceeded to make 4 free-throws to close the game. Overall oit wasat impressive defensive game by the Sixers team.

1. New York Knicks

Date: January 11th

Result: Win

Score: 98-97

Standout Performances: TJ McConnell: 8 Points, 7 Assists, 6 Rebounds, 2 Steal

Joel Embiid: 21 Points, 1 Assists, 14 Rebounds,1 Blocks,1 Steals

Memorable Moment:McConnell’s Game Winner Over Melo

The No. 1 game of the year so far has got to be the Sixers Knicks game on January 11th. The Sixers came into this game 3-1 in their last 4. The New York-Philadelphia rivalry has ended in favor of the Knicks during the Process era, as the Sixers were 1-9 in their last 10 meetings against the Knicks.

This game was back and forth for the majority of the first half. Embiid landed awkwardly on his left ankle during a layup and left the game late in the first half. He would come back for the second half, but it wouldn’t matter as Carmelo Anthony went off scoring 15 of his 28 points in the third quarter. Rose also had a good game scoring 25 points with 4 assists.

The Knicks began to pull away from the Sixers at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Sixers were down by as much as 13 at one point. It appeared the Knicks were going to cruise to a win in Philly. Down by 11 with 2:20 on the clock, Embiid took over the game on both sides of the ball. He dribbled into the lane against Noah got a layup and foul called.

Right after the foul shot Embiid got back and blocked a lob to Anthony and was able to save the ball before it went out of bounds. With 1:20 he would bank in a three to close the gap to 3.

Henderson would hit two fouls shots with 27 seconds on the clock to make the score 97-96. With a lineup of McConnell, Henderson, Covington, Ilyasova and Embiid the crowd went crazy for one last defensive stop. Porzingis would take a practically wide open 3 and airball it.

Henderson recovered the ball and started running down the court with about 6 seconds left on the clock. Embiid was completely covered by Porzingis and so he dished the ball to Ilyasova who tossed it to McConnell who was covered by Melo, with 2 seconds on the clock McConnell would make beautiful spin move and take a jumper from 8 feet away.

Wells Fargo Center was dead silent while this ball was in the air. And then immediately was the loudest I have heard the arena in a long time. This game was only the beginning to a great month of basketball by the Sixers and some might say it was when the Sixers turned their season around.

