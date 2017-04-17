Ranking the top 10 undrafted quarterbacks in NFL history

Garcia replaced Steve Young as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and while that may have been a dream come true for the Northern California native, those were big shoes to fill for an undrafted QB out of San Jose State and the CFL.

Garcia had won a Grey Cup in Canada, but Young had won a Super Bowl — one of five Niners championships in 15 years — plus two MVP awards. Garcia didn’t get the Niners back to the Big Game — in fact he won only one playoff game in five years — but he went to the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons throwing to Terrell Owens and became the first Niners QB with back-to-back seasons of 30 or more TD passes.

Garcia’s career took a dive during a stretch in which he played for five teams in five years, but he took the Eagles to the playoffs in his first season in Philly and did the same the following year in Tampa, earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod. He finished his career in 2009 with a combined 41,979 yards and 272 TD passes.

Getty Images Getty Images