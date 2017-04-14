Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes in the works for UFC 212 in Brazil

The UFC may have just landed one of the top free agents in the sport.

Former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes in nearing a deal with the UFC with his debut expected at UFC 212 on June 3 in Brazil against Raphael Assuncao in a huge clash at 135 pounds.

Sources confirmed the news to FOX Sports on Thursday following an initial report from MMAFighting.com.

UFC officials have made no announcement regarding the potential matchup.

Moraes (18-4-1) has been considered one of the top fighters in the world at 135-pounds for several years, and he just recently entered free agency following the end of his previous contract with World Series of Fighting.

A ferocious striker who trains with the likes of Frankie Edgar, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barboza in New Jersey, Moraes has won his last 13 fights in a row including six by way of knockout or TKO.

Assuncao (24-5) will look to stop Moraes in his debut as he attempts to take another step towards title contention at UFC 212.

Assuncao has long been considered one of the top five bantamweights in the sport and most recently handed Aljamain Sterling his second career defeat before agreeing to his new fight in June.

If Moraes inks his deal and the matchup with Assuncao is made official, the fight would join a growing line up at UFC 212 in Brazil with the card headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.