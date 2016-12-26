Rapper Troy Ave shot twice in New York City

Rapper Troy Ave was shot twice Sunday while sitting in his red Maserati in Brooklyn, sources said.

The shooting unfolded in Canarsie at East 91st Street and Linden Blvd at around 4:20 p.m, according to police.

The hometown hip-hop star was grazed in the head and struck once in the arm as he sat in the six-figure sports car with his girlfriend, sources said.

His shooter walked up and opened fire without warning — blasting out the driver-side window, cops said.

Ave, 34, cruised for a couple blocks before driving off the road and leaving behind the convertible Maserati, which was still facing the wrong way in the westbound lane of Linden Blvd as of 8 p.m.

A good Samaritan took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, sources said.

