Has the Raptors recent slide gone on long enough to prove a need for new faces? Let’s consider some solutions.

Thus far, 2017 is not going well for the Toronto Raptors. After having a great start to the 2016-17 season, the Raptors have hit a road block, only winning 10 of their last 22 games. Part of this slump is because DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Patterson missed several games due to injuries. The other part is because of fatigue.

However, getting tired midway through the season is part of the game, so how can the Raptors get over this? According to DeRozan, the team could use some help.

On Thursday, DeRozan told The Toronto Star that he wouldn’t say no to extra help.

“Help is a great word with any team. Anybody could take help any day if it makes you better, a team better, anything,” he said.

In the last 15 games, there were times when the Raptors didn’t have the energy to get past their opponents in close games. Also, they lost to teams that they would have easily beaten if this were the beginning of the season. So what type of help can they get to push themselves back to their winning ways?

Raptors’ Head Coach Dwane Casey believes more practices will help his team reduce their bad habits. Kyle Lowry believes rest is what they need right now.

But will more rest and practices do the job? Possibly. But perhaps the Raptors should also try to wheel and deal some players before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline as well. Maybe they should try to trade for the Orlando Magic’s Serge Ibaka, a player the team is really interested in and a player who can boost their defense.

I think a balance of all of these would help. The Raptors need to practice to work out their defensive kinks, but they also need to rest because their main players, Lowry and DeRozan, are playing a lot of minutes per game. They should also try to get another player, maybe a reliable defensive big man who gives them what Bismack Biyombo offered them last season with his defense, hustle, and energy.

What are your thoughts Raptors Rapture nation? What does this team need to get winning again? Share your thoughts in the comments.

More from Raptors Rapture

This article originally appeared on