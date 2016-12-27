Terrence Ross made an excellent steal in Portland Monday night, turning it into a 360 slam dunk for the Toronto Raptors.

Terrence Ross never became the franchise cornerstone or even the super-sub the Toronto Raptors were hoping for, but the former 2013 Slam Dunk Contest champion can still throw down a wicked dunk when he gets an opening.

On Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ross found such an opening.

With the Blazers and Raptors knotted at 76 in the fourth quarter, Ross made an impact play in the open court, ripping off a tremendous steal, streaking toward the basket and throwing down a 360 slam dunk.

To be fair, Ross had just turned the ball over, so the least he could do was get it back. But instead of a layup or a more casual dunk, T-Ross finished the play with a flourish, showcasing his athleticism and leaping ability with the 360 jam.

At 25 years old, Ross hasn’t quite lived up to his billing as a former No. 8 overall pick, but he’s been somewhat consistent off the bench for the Raptors the last year or so.

So far in 2016-17, Ross is averaging 10.6 points in 20.1 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 48.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. Though he’ll never be a star, Ross’ three-point touch and athleticism on a break makes him pretty useful in his limited minutes with the second unit.

Ross didn’t have a particularly good night in Rip City, finishing with four points on 2-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes. But We The North was able to pull out the 95-91 road win anyway, and with T-Ross supplying an important steal and finish early in the fourth, he may have helped turn momentum ever so slightly in his team’s favor.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on