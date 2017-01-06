Rare Diana letters sold

Letters sent by Princess Diana to a Buckingham Palace official, including one revealing that Prince Harry was “constantly in trouble” at boarding school, sold for thousands of dollars at a U.K. auction Thursday.

The six handwritten notes were sent to Buckingham Palace Head Steward Cyril Dickman in the 1980s and 90s and offer a fascinating glimpse into the life of the princess.

“The boys are well and enjoying boarding school although Harry is constantly in trouble!” Princess Diana wrote, in one letter, dated Oct. 17, 1992. “We are off to Korea in November so a good place to do Christmas Shopping!” she adds.

The letter on Kensington Palace notepaper, which had a pre-sale estimate of $745 to $1,117, was sold for $2,978 by auction house Cheffins Fine Art Thursday.

Princess Diana's letter to Buckingham Palace Head Steward Cyril Dickman on Oct. 17, 1992 (Cheffins Fine Art).

Another note was sent just a few days after Prince Harry’s birth in 1984. In the letter Diana describes “a particularly happy time”, Sky News reports. “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!” she added.

The letter, which also had a pre-sale estimate of $745 to $1,117, was auctioned for $3,972.

And a 1992 letter in which Princess Diana thanked Dickman for his support after the death of her father was sold for $3,724.

A Cheffins spokeswoman described the artifacts as an “historically important collection of Royal letters and memorabilia,” in an email to FoxNews.com, citing their direct connection to a former member of the Royal household staff.

Princess Diana died in August 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a Paris car crash.

