Rare lynx that caused stir on social media is found dead

A rare lynx has been found dead in Colorado, days after it caused a stir by calmly walking across a ski run — a moment captured on videos and widely shared on social media.

Lynx are normally elusive animals and sightings are uncommon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Joe Lewandowski said Monday the lynx on the ski run was emaciated and perhaps ill — conditions that might explain why it lingered at the Purgatory Resort amid crowds of people.

Members of the ski patrol found the animal’s carcass on Sunday. Lewandowski said it will be examined to determine its cause of death.

Cellphone videos showed the lynx strolling across the ski run on Dec. 28. Lewandowski says biologists are certain it was the same lynx found dead.