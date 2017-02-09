Rare, odd Corvette for sale

Here’s a chance to buy a rare, collectible sports car that isn’t priced in the millions of dollars. One of seven Perana Z-one Zagatos in the U.S., there are only 10 in the world, is currently listed on eBay.

First shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2009 as a concept car, the Z-one was a collaboration between South African Perana Performance Group and Italy’s Zagato coachbuilders. Zagato built its gorgeous bodywork around a C6 Corvette. The car’s power is delivered by a 6.2-liter Camaro LS3 440 horsepower engine and a six-speed high-performance Auto ZF automatic transmission. Eibach springs and Bilstein shock absorbers keep the Z-one in contact with the road. The car tops out at 185 mph and has a zero-to-60 time of about 4.0 seconds.

More: AC is back with the AC 378 GT Zagato

The Z-one listed on eBay was one of ten street-legal pre-production versions. The original Perana plan was to build just 999 cars to sell at a supercar bargain price of $70,000. That plan didn’t work out. The Z-one lingered until it was brought back to life apparently unchanged by legendary AC Cars and re-badged as the AC 378 GT Zagato, priced at $141,800 in the U.K.

According to the listing, the Perana Z-one has 2,765 miles and a clear used-car title. It has air conditioning and power door locks and windows, but don’t look for other electronic niceties, as this car was built for performance, with a body weight of just 3,230 pounds, comparable to Corvettes built the same year. The exterior is two-tone gray and the interior and leather upholstery are appropriately all black.

More: Lamborghini tops list of most expensive vehicles sold on eBay Motors in 2016

On eBay, the Buy It Now price for the 2012 Perana Z-one Zagato is $126,000. The listing expires Thursday, January 9, 2017, at 8:18 p.m. PT. The car is listed by Hollywood, California-based Jem Motor Corp. If you’re the lucky winner, be ready to make a nonrefundable $1,000 deposit within two days of the end of the auction and payment in full within five days of auction close. Good luck.