Ravens 2017 Draft Spot Finalized

The Ravens now know exactly where they’ll be picking in this year’s NFL Draft.

After dropping Sunday’s regular-season finale to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens (8-8) ended up with the No. 16 pick.

The last time the Ravens picked in that area was in 2014 when they had the 17th-overall selection and took Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley . Quarterback Joe Flacco was the 18th- overall pick of the 2008 draft.

Here’s the full rundown off the draft order for all non-playoff teams:

Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) New York Jets San Diego Chargers Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos

Note: The Colts and Eagles have to conduct a coin flip to determine which of them has the No. 14 pick.