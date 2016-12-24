Ravens Activate Brennen Beyer, Place Kamalei Correa On Injured Reserve

Linebacker Brennen Beyer was moved from the practice squad to the active roster, making him eligible to play against the Steelers. To clear room for Beyer on the 53-man squad, the Ravens placed rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa on injured reserve (ribs).

Beyer, an undrafted linebacker out of Michigan, has spent the last two seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 256-pound defender has never played in a regular-season game. In eight preseason contests, Beyer has 19 tackles and two sacks.

Activating Beyer is likely for special-teams purposes, as the Ravens don’t have any injury concerns at the starting linebacker spots right now.

Correa’s injury brings an end to the season for the No. 42 overall pick. The linebacker out of Boise State played in nine games, making four tackles and one pass defensed. He played sparingly on defense and was mostly used in a special-teams role.