Ravens at Bengals: Game preview, odds, prediction

Preview, odds and prediction for the AFC North meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17.

The Cincinnati Bengals are narrow favorites for their game against division foe the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Neither team can make the playoffs, but the Bengals are tipped by 2.5 points at Paul Brown Stadium by Odds Shark.

The Ravens actually have the better record at 8-7. However, the disappointment of missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row may be too much to overcome.

The Ravens were officially eliminated by their fiercest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Christmas Day. One of the NFL‘s best defenses faltered at key moments to allow the Steelers to twice come from behind in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens can usually count on shutting down the run against anybody. But Le’Veon Bell gashed a normally formidable defensive front for 122 yards in the Steel City.

It didn’t help that a pass rush led by Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil failed to register a sack. Free from pressure, Ben Roethlisberger made a host of key throws in the clutch.

Baltimore’s defense must be back to its smothering norm this week against a quarterback in form. The 5-9-1 Bengals haven’t done much right this season, but Andy Dalton has been a bright spark.

Dalton has thrown for 3,980 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 91.3 QB rating proves he’s making quicker reads and more accurate throws.

Unfortunately, Dalton is still set to be without his best receiver, A.J. Green. The premier wideout hasn’t recovered from his lingering hamstring problem, per the league’s official site.

At least Brandon LaFell has been thriving in Green’s absence. The flanker tallied six catches for 130 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 16. LaFell managed seven for 91 the week before against the Steelers.

Rookie Tyler Boyd is another capable target for Dalton to aim for. The Red Rifle must get Boyd and LaFell heavily involved against a Ravens secondary unable to contain Antonio Brown last week.

If the Bengals are going to tab one Ravens receiver to shut down, it should be tight end Dennis Pitta. The clutch pass-catcher reeled in eight of quarterback Joe Flacco’s passes in Pittsburgh.

Pitta still knows how to find the soft spots in zone coverage. He’s also savvy enough to shake man coverage.

The Bengals can’t let No. 88 get a clean release off the line. Linebackers Karlos Dansby and Vontaze Burfict must jam Pitta at the line.

The Bengals will need to be smart and disciplined in coverage because their pass rush has been feeble this season. Cincy’s D’ has registered a mere 30 sacks through 16 games.

Not enough players have delivered up front. End Carlos Dunlap leads the team with seven sacks, but he needs help.

If Flacco is kept clean in the pocket he’ll use Pitta and veteran wideout Steve Smith to burn the Bengals in the passing game. Smith could be playing his late game as a pro and will be determined to end a productive career on a winning note.

Pick: Ravens 24, Bengals 22

