Ravens at Bengals live stream: How to watch online

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC North rivalry game online.

Week 17 will be played out on Sunday, Jan. 1 to conclude the 2016 NFL season. One of the early kickoffs on New Year’s Day will be between the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-9-1).

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Baltimore was eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC by losing to arch rival Pittsburgh in Week 16. The Ravens can finish no worse than .500, but will miss the AFC Playoffs yet again after winning it all back in 2012. Baltimore needs to make the AFC Playoffs next season, plain and simple.

Cincinnati has a dreadful 2016 NFL season. The Bengals will miss the AFC Playoffs for the first time since the 2010 NFL season. Injuries and attrition to the coaching staff is what ultimately did this team in. Have we already seen the best of what the Marvin Lewis Bengals can be?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Bengals will be getting a point at home from the visiting Ravens. The associated moneylines for this AFC North rivalry game are Baltimore -110 and Cincinnati -110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 41.5 points.

Despite being a meaningless game in the AFC, this AFC North rivalry game should go down to the wire. Expect Cincinnati to play with a bit more vigor in this game. A terrible loss at home to the rival Ravens to drop Cincinnati to 5-10-1 might be the end of the road for Lewis in the Queen City.

