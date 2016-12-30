Ravens Claim WR Vince Mayle Off Waivers

The Ravens have claimed wide receiver Vince Mayle off waivers.

He will be added to the 53-man roster once he passes his physical.

Baltimore moved inside linebacker Zachary Orr (neck) to injured reserve (IR) to make room for Mayle, a 6-foot-2 product out of Washington State.

It’s the second defensive starter the Ravens moved to IR on Friday to make room for a wide receiver before the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, and it gives the Ravens another receiver to evaluate this offseason.

The Ravens also shifted cornerback Jimmy Smith to IR to promote wide receiver/return specialist Keenan Reynolds on Friday.

Mayle was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, but he was surprisingly released at the end of training camp and claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys. Mayle has played in seven games for the Cowboys over the past two years as he’s bounced between the practice squad and active roster.

He was released by the Cowboys this week when they bolstered their offensive line depth.