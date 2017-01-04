Ravens Considering Candidates For Offensive Coaching Staff

Marty Mornhinweg will be back as the offensive coordinator next season, but the Ravens could have some new faces on their offensive coaching staff.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that the Ravens will look to surround Mornhinweg and quarterback Joe Flacco with a talented staff. There is currently an opening for quarterbacks coach – Mornhinweg had that job before getting promoted to coordinator – but Harbaugh is “not limiting it to that or anything else.”

“I am looking for real creative good people that are good coaches,” Harbaugh said. “I have guys in mind that I have known or guys that I have heard about.”

Harbaugh didn’t give any details about potential candidates, or whether he’s exploring the NFL or college ranks. In the past, he’s pulled assistant coaches from both the NFL and the college game. The process of building an assistant coaching staff typically lasts until mid-January when the league’s new head coaches fill out their staffs after getting hired.

Harbaugh plans to quickly get to work on filling out his offensive staff, which will focus on improving the group that finished the season ranked No. 17 in the league.

“We will be talking to guys over the next week, and we will put together the best staff that we possibly can,” Harbaugh said.