Injuries were a big question at the end of last season.

Joe Flacco , Steve Smith Sr. , Terrell Suggs , Breshad Perriman , Dennis Pitta all had significant injury concerns going into the offseason, limiting what they could do in the months leading up to the 2016 season.

As the players departed from Baltimore this week, the silver lining was that the Ravens don’t have major lingering injury concerns.

“I think the big picture answer is that we are probably in the best shape that we have been in a long time,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said during Tuesday’s season-review press conference.

The most notable injury is to Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda , who sustained a significant injury to his left shoulder. The Ravens thought at one time that it could end his season, but he moved to left guard where he could be more effective playing through the pain.

Surgery could be an option for Yanda – he is meeting with doctors this week to determine the best course of action – but the Ravens expect him to be fully healthy for the start of next year.

“Marshal has had that surgery before, and I have no doubt Marshal will come back if he has it,” Harbaugh said.

Suggs also played through a torn biceps muscle for half the year and is expected to undergo a procedure in the offseason.

“Suggs will have the bicep [surgery], which is a quick healer,” Harbaugh said. “I know he told me that he plans on spending a lot of time here.”

A significant benefit of having a healthy team at the end of the season is that players don’t have to miss any time training before the team returns for the offseason practices. Harbaugh pointed to top cornerback Jimmy Smith as someone who could really benefit from having a full healthy offseason.

Smith missed the last three games of the season with a high ankle sprain, but that shouldn’t limit what he’s able to do to get ready for next season.

“He will have his first healthy offseason this year once he heals from his high ankle sprain,” Harbaugh said. “He and I have talked about the level of training that needs to go into this offseason. Put him at that level, that is where he needs to be, and healthy through the season.”