Ravens Give Scouting Reports On Key Alabama Prospects

Linebacker Reuben Foster was one of the biggest stories at the NFL Scouting Combine this year.

The Alabama product was sent home early after a hearted verbal altercation with a hospital worker during combine medical checks, and the incident led to questions about whether the draft’s top inside linebacker would see his stock take a hit.

Ravens General Manger Ozzie Newsome doesn’t think the event will have much bearing on where Foster gets picked.

“Did it change where he was as far as on our draft board? No,” Newsome said at last week’s pre-draft press conference.

Newsome, an Alabama graduate, has more of an inside track on Crimson Tide players than most general managers. He has a close relationship with Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, and his son recently played at his alma mater.

Newsome will rely on all the data he has from Alabama, rather than to overreact to one incident.

“He went to Alabama, so I think I have the inside [track] on most of that information that comes out of there,” Newsome said.

Foster, 6-foot-0 and 229 pounds, is considered a consensus first-round pick. He won the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker after collecting 115 tackles and five sacks during his senior campaign, and he’s known for the physical style that he brings to a defense.

Baltimore has a need at inside linebacker after Zachary Orr was forced into retirement this offseason, and Foster would be an intriguing option to pair alongside fellow Alabama alum C.J. Mosley .

Another Alabama prospect likely to come off the board in the first round is offensive tackle Cam Robinson. He started at left tackle for the last three seasons at Alabama, and he is one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s class.

“He did a pretty good job against the best conference in college football playing left tackle for three years,” Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said.

The Ravens already have their starting left tackle in last year’s No. 6 overall pick Ronnie Stanley , but they have an opening at right tackle after Rick Wagner departed in free agency. Robinson, 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, hasn’t played on the right side, but the Ravens believe he’s fully capable of making that transition.

“Certainly, he can play right,” Hortiz said.

Robinson could also make the move inside to guard or even center, Hortiz said. The Ravens like big guards in the lineup – last year’s starting left guard Alex Lewis is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds – and Robinson could slide inside if he ended up in Baltimore.

“You look at his body type and his power, and just girth and mass and you can also project him inside to guard,” Hortiz said. “I think he has that type of versatility.”